Stephanie J. Kiraly

Stephanie was born on Feb. 23, 1991, in Sioux City, the daughter of Stephen and Irene (Manchester) Kiraly. She was the youngest of six children and graduated from West High School in 2009. Stephanie went to Western Iowa Tech Community College, where she got a degree in business administration.

Stephanie was a fun-loving, easy-going woman who was so full of life. Heart of gold. She loved stock car racing and was a big part of the racing community. She drove sport compacts, and hobby stocks, and let me tell you, she knew how to wheel that car. She hung up the helmet when she found out she was going to become a mother. On Oct. 28, 2011, that was the greatest day of her and Lucas Phillips' lives. Their beautiful daughter, Delilah, was born. Stephanie was a big part of helping bring back racing to the new Raceway Park when her family took it over in 2019.