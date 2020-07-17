Stephanie J. Kiraly
Sioux City
Stephanie Joann Kiraly, 29, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Private services will be held at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Stephanie was born on Feb. 23, 1991, in Sioux City, the daughter of Stephen and Irene (Manchester) Kiraly. She was the youngest of six children and graduated from West High School in 2009. Stephanie went to Western Iowa Tech Community College, where she got a degree in business administration.
Stephanie was a fun-loving, easy-going woman who was so full of life. Heart of gold. She loved stock car racing and was a big part of the racing community. She drove sport compacts, and hobby stocks, and let me tell you, she knew how to wheel that car. She hung up the helmet when she found out she was going to become a mother. On Oct. 28, 2011, that was the greatest day of her and Lucas Phillips' lives. Their beautiful daughter, Delilah, was born. Stephanie was a big part of helping bring back racing to the new Raceway Park when her family took it over in 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beautiful daughter, Delilah Phillips of Homer, Neb.; her parents, Steve and Irene Kiraly of Sioux City; siblings, Heather Knapp (Eddie) of Sioux City, Amber Manchester of Sioux City, Travis Raml (Tracy) of Sioux City, Angela Kiraly of Sioux City, and Jenn Kiraly of Kansas; nieces and nephews, Gage, Chris, Aiden, Hannah, Zayne, Blayne, Cayden, Iliana and Brandon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and the racing community.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jack and Violet Manchester; paternal grandparents, Miklos and Jolan Kiraly; and her aunt, Sharon Manchester.
Hold your family tight and make sure you let them know you love them. Fly high Stephanie and we know you are at peace. Always loved and you will never be forgotten.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.