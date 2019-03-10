Las Vegas, Nev., formerly Hinton, Iowa
Stephen Ferris Ohl, 65, of Las Vegas, formerly of Hinton, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Services will be 10:30 a.m., April 11, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with Pastor David Zirpel offiiciating. A luncheon will follow. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.bouldercity familymortuary.com.
He was born on May 7, 1953, in Denison, Iowa, to Ferris Ohl and Fern Ohl (Bretthauer). He spent most of his life as a farmer in Hinton.
Stephen was a man of faith and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He enjoyed shooting guns, racing cars and eating a good steak. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
He is survived by two children, Kyler (Jourdan) Ohl, and Taryn (Ryan) Troll; two brothers, Randy (Cindy) Ohl and Ryan (Shelly Marie) Ohl; a sister, Candy (Tom) Flaherty; three grandchildren, Brett, Harper and Rose.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents.