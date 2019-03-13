Sioux City
Stephen "Steve" Gregory Stenum, 65, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at a local hospital.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Steve was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Michigan. He was the son of Leonard and Eleanor (Schweiberger) Stenum. Steve's family was a military family. They moved and often. The family moved to Sioux City, where Steve graduated from Heelan High School. He married Crystal Harbeck on Sept. 11, 1987. They remained here in Sioux City. Steve worked for Asbestos Workers Local Union #57 for many years. He most recently worked for Briar Cliff, where he fulfilled his passion for cooking.
Steve was a member of the Boys of 68. He also loved to cook and go on family fishing trips.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal of Sioux City; two children, Christopher Stenum of St. Paul, Minn., Shelden (Chelsy) Stenum of Waterloo, Iowa; one grandson, Leo Stenum, of Waterloo; and one brother, Brian (Judy) Stenum of Taos, N.M.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents.