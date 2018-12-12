Sioux City
Stephen L. "Steve" Paulson, 78, of Sioux City, died peacefully, with his wife and family at his side, on Dec. 8, 2018, at Touchstone Care Center in Sioux City following a three-month illness.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska, with the Rev. Roger Madden and Neil Peck officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Steve was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Sioux City, the son of Albert and Marguerite Paulson. He attended Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from Central High School in 1958. Steve joined the 185th Air National Guard, serving six years. He attended Morningside College in Sioux City and began working at Sioux Tools Inc. in 1959, working nights, while attending Morningside College. He became an industrial engineer at the Sioux City plant and later plant manager at the Vermillion, S.D., facility. In 1986, he turned his hobby of photography into a full-time occupation, up until his death.
Steve married Joanne L. Thompson on June 4, 1960, and to this union two children were born, Stephen Jr. and Suzanne. Joanne died in July 1967. Steve married Barbara Eisenbise on June 28, 1968. He adopted Lisa and John and in 1982 they adopted their nephew, Freeman. The couple later separated. On Oct. 21, 1989, Steve married Jeana Miller.
Steve was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City, Triangle Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite Temple of Sioux City. He was a former member of Abu Bekr Shrine Temple and a member of the Foot Patrol. He was also a charter member of the Sioux City Live Music Club and a member the Sioux City Camera Club, winning Photographer of the Year, several years straight.
Survivors include his wife, Jeana of Sioux City; sons, Steve Jr., John (Joe Foulk) of Sioux City, and Freeman of Moneta, Va.; daughters, Lisa Dykeman of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Suzanne Johme of Florissant, Mo.; six grandchildren, Tara (Trent) Condon, Katie (Luke) Watkins, Kory Johme, Kylie Johme, Austin Messer and Alec Dykeman; four great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia (George) Taylor of Sioux City; mother-in-law, MaryAnn Miller of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Perry (Kathy) Miller of Sioux City; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ann (Chuck) Pastori of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kathie (John) James of Arizona, LeAnn (Matt) Miller-Kinney and Janet Miller of Escondido, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne; granddaughter, Whitney Johme; father-in-law, Leo Miller; brother-in-law, Michael Miller; sister-in-law, Suzanne Miller-Kerstner; a nephew, Jason Kinney; and a niece, Sara Taylor.