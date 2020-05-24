Stephen 'Steve' Soukup Jr.
Sioux City
Stephen “Steve” Soukup Jr., 92, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at a local hospital.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, during the visitation, only 10 people will be allowed into the building at a time. However, up to 50 people will be allowed to attend the funeral service.
Stephen Albert Soukup Jr., the son of Stephen Sr. and Bertha (Montange) Soukup, was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Sioux City. He attended East High School and served his country for over 20 years. During his U.S. Army/Reserve career, he obtained the rank of Sergeant First Class and was decorated with World War II Victory and Korean Occupation medals.
On April 15, 1950, Steve was united in marriage with "Peggy" Bergerson. The couple made their home in Sioux City, where he was the assistant superintendent at Swift and Company for 43 years. He survived the Swift/KD Station explosion in 1949.
Steve was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, as well as a lifelong resident of Morningside. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and working on cars. He was a master fisherman of the Missouri River South Dakota dam system and owned three boats up until he was 85 years old. He owned a car before his parents, who were from South Dakota, and from whom he inherited a tireless work ethic.
Steve is survived by his children, Connie Soukup, Carla Buschmann, and Stephen “Todd” (Laurie) Soukup; grandchildren, Angel (Gary) Bennier, Brady Buschmann, and Kallee Buschmann; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Chandler, Aspen Bennier, and Kingstyn Poznanski; great-great-granddaughter, Ainslee Grim; and close companion, Kitty Bolles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; son, Barry; brother, Vernon; and sisters, Gloria and Donna.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Legion Post 307, 109 E. 19th St., South Sioux City, NE 68776.
