Marcus, Iowa
Steve C. Strub, 92, of Marcus, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Earnest–Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Stephen Charles Strub, the son of Joseph C. and Marie M. (Larson) Strub, was born on May 6, 1927, south of Merrill, Iowa. He was the seventh of 12 children and was raised and educated in the area of his birth.
Steve and Gloria Swanson were united in marriage on Feb. 22, 1949, in Le Mars. They lived and farmed northwest of Merrill before moving to Marcus, Iowa, in 1965. Steve farmed there for more than 50 years until his retirement in 2016 following health concerns.
He is survived by his son, Craig Strub and his wife, Gay Lynn of Marcus; a daughter, Michele Miller and her husband, Stephen of Venice, Fla.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard Strub and his wife, Betty of Ames, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Mary (Mrs. Jim) Strub of Sioux City, and Nancy (Mrs. Eugene) Strub of Eagle Grove, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria on April 9, 2012; and siblings, Maxine (Steve) Pearson, Helen (Arnie) Staebell, Marge (Joe) Daringer, Mary (Ed) Olson, Genevieve Strub, Neil (Judy) Strub, Jim Strub, Donald Strub, Eugene Strub and Robert (MaryEllen) Strub.
Memorials may be directed to Marcus Fire and Rescue.