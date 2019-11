92, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Service: Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Marcus. Burial: Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., Resthaven Memory Gardens, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation: Nov. 13 beginning at 2 p.m., Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus, and Nov. 14, one hour prior to the service, at the church..