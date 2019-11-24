Steve 'Foggy' Anderson

Stephen was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Mapleton, to Joy and Frances (Roberts) Anderson. He was united in marriage to Janelle Lee Hopkins on Oct. 21, 1972. They welcomed two children, Amber and Seth.

Steve taught both of his children how to hunt and fish at an early age. In his free time, he enjoyed shooting guns with his son, Seth. The two were always tinkering around, working on different projects together. He had a love and passion for music, which he passed onto both of his children. Steve, Amber and Seth all loved performing and playing music many weekends together in Mapleton, and the surrounding areas.