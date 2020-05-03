Steve M. Counterman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stephen M. 'Steve' Counterman,

Sioux City

Steve Counterman, 78, of Sioux City, passed away at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Steve had been lovingly cared for by his wife, Karen, for the past several years of his illness.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held with immediate family at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Martha Andersen of Trimble United Methodist Church officiating. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Steve was born on June 20, 1941, to Carl and Bernice Counterman. He attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Riverside High School.

At 17 years of age Steve met the love of his life, 15 year-old Karen Louise Clausen. Steve and Karen were married on Sept. 20, 1963, at Trimble United Methodist Church in Sioux City. To this union, three daughters were born. Their oldest daughter, Kimberly was born on May 14, 1966. Twin daughters, Kelly and Kristine were born on the same day, two years later, May 14, 1968.