Steve M. Counterman

Stephen M. 'Steve' Counterman,
Sioux City
Steve Counterman, 78, of Sioux City, passed away at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Steve had been lovingly cared for by his wife, Karen, for the past several years of his illness.
Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held with immediate family at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Martha Andersen of Trimble United Methodist Church officiating. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Steve was born on June 20, 1941, to Carl and Bernice Counterman. He attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Riverside High School.
At 17 years of age Steve met the love of his life, 15 year-old Karen Louise Clausen. Steve and Karen were married on Sept. 20, 1963, at Trimble United Methodist Church in Sioux City. To this union, three daughters were born. Their oldest daughter, Kimberly was born on May 14, 1966. Twin daughters, Kelly and Kristine were born on the same day, two years later, May 14, 1968.
Early in their marriage, Steve enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard, where he served for six years. Steve worked for 40 years in the Parks and Recreation Department with the City of Sioux City. He was a proud AFSCME member. Steve retired from the City of Sioux City in 2003.
Steve was a long-time member of Trimble United Methodist Church in which he was very active serving as a Trustee, Sunday school teacher, usher and helping with maintenance around the church.
Steve was very active in his daughters' activities as a softball coach, youth basketball coach, and attended all of their sporting, drill team and school events.
Steve and Karen were involved in the Curliques Square Dance club, camping, the church youth group, traveling, and Steve enjoyed bowling league, woodworking, golfing and reading.
Sixteen years ago, Steve and Karen parked their camper in a seasonal campground at Lake Okoboji. There, the couple enjoyed many summer days with their family making memories. He loved any family gathering.
As grandchildren came along, Steve especially enjoyed attending their many activities and school programs. Watching his grandchildren play softball, volleyball, soccer and dance kept him busy.
Left to cherish Steve's memory is his wife of 56 years, Karen; daughters, Kim (Mike) Grieve, Kelly Vihstadt and Kris (Jim) Collette; grandchildren, Whitney (Ashlen) Johnson, Amanda Collette, Jordyn Vihstadt; great-grandchildren, Maximus and Lilah Johnson; brother, Guy (Valerie) Counterman; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Randy) Betsworth, Marilyn (Junior) Sherer and Debra Sherer.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bernice Counterman; brothers, Sonny Counterman, Greg Counterman, Mark Counterman, and an infant brother; father and mother-in-law, Newman and Florence Clausen; and oldest granddaughter, Amber Jo Nielsen.
Steve's family wishes to thank Hospice of Siouxland for their care these last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trimble United Methodist Church,
1424 27th Street, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.