Hubbard, Neb.
Steve R. Bartels, 59, of Hubbard, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery, rural Dakota City. Visitation with the family present will begin noon Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Steve was born Jan. 27, 1960, in Sioux City, the son of Roger and Nancy (Myers) Bartels. He grew up in rural Hubbard. He worked at Region IV/Northstar Services in South Sioux City, and Northstar Services in Wayne, Neb.
Steve loved people. He also loved to boat, camp, and fly. He especially liked to fly to Colorado to see his sister, Cindy. He was truly a blessing and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his parents, Roger and Nancy Bartels; a sister, Cindy Cunningham; brother, Jeff (Paula) Bartels; nieces, Jessica Cunningham, Dayna Hoch, and Brooke Bartels; and Ronnie, a longtime friend of 50 years.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Dakota City, Neb.