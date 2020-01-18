St. Louis, Mich. formerly of Sioux City

Steven A. Tomlinson, 62, of St. Louis, Mich., formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at his home of St. Louis, Mich.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville, Iowa with the Rev. Barb Spaulding officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. There will be a luncheon and time of fellowship prior to the service from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Moville Community Center. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven Arlan Tomlinson was born May 28, 1957 in Sioux City, to Clifford and Joan (Klingensmith) Tomlinson. He was a graduate of Westwood High School in 1976.

Steve was united in marriage to Jane Lowery. To this union three children were born, Jason, Clint and Megan. The couple divorced. Steve was then united in marriage to Michelle Hobbs and they divorced as well.

Steve worked as a plant manager at Ag Processing for 22 years, and then was plant manager at Riceland Foods in Stuttgart, Ark. Five years ago Steve became site manager for Zeeland Farm Service in St. Louis, Mich.