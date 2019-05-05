Sioux City
Steven Bee McNeil, 69, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2019, at his residence.
Graveside service with full military honors will be noon Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. No visitation is planned. Following graveside service, there will be a luncheon and a time of fellowship at Crescent Park United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Steven, the son of Merrill and Elois (Morgan) McNeil, was born May 3, 1949, in Sioux City. Steve graduated from Central High in 1968. From 1969 to 1971, Steve served in the United States Navy, serving in Guam and Midway until his honorable discharge. After returning from the military, he attended WIT in Sioux City from 1972 to 1973.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Sioux City, and worked at Mercy Medical Center in maintenance and later in parking valet security.
Steve was an American Legion member and a member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church. He enjoyed aviation, hunting, fishing, baseball and football.
He is survived by two brothers, Mitch (Marilyn) McNeil of Warner, S.D., and Todd McNeil of Sioux City; two nephews, Dave (Jackie) McNeil of Warner, S.D., and Dan (Sarah) McNeil of Redfield, S.D.; two nieces, Anne (Pat) Bryan of Omaha, and Melanie McNeil of Des Moines, Iowa; and one aunt, Mary Morgan of Fort Madison, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers for the service will be Todd McNeil, Pat Bryan, Caleb McNeil, David McNeil, Mitch McNeil and Kevin Jauron.