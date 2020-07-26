× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Craig Ashley

Sioux City

Steven Craig Ashley, 57, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Anthon, Iowa. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Steven was born on April 22, 1963, in Sioux City, to William F. "Bill" and Betty J. (Burow) Ashley. He received his education in Mapleton, Iowa, graduating with the Class of 1983 from Maple Valley High School. Steven furthered his education at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, where he studied horticulture.

Steven was an avid outdoorsman, loving fishing, camping, and gardening. He was a Boy Scout growing up, and continued as a Boy Scout Leader. Steven has been described as "one who'd give you the shirt off his own back" and loved helping people, including mowing grass for the elderly in his neighborhood.

Steven was one of the crew at Nor-Am Cold Storage in Le Mars, Iowa, where he worked in the warehouse. He was a man-of-faith, enjoying his membership to the Rejoice Community Church in Le Mars.