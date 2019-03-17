Dakota City
Steven E. Bird, 58, of Dakota City, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home in Dakota City, surrounded by his wife and children.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Revs. Anthony Weidner and Mike Keating officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Steve’s wish was to have every Husker fan in attendance for both visitation and funeral to wear their Husker gear.
Steven was born May 7, 1960, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Edward and Jean Bird. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1978. He continued his education at Western Iowa Tech and received a degree in heating and air conditioning. Steve married Shelly S. Jensen on Jan. 12, 1980, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Homer, Neb.
Steve started his career at Keizer Refrigeration as a reefer mechanic. In 1989, he went to work for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as a conductor. In 2014, after 25 years, he left the job for health reasons.
Steve’s family was everything to him and they always came first. He was happiest when he was outdoors. Steve loved hunting, fishing, gardening, boating and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife, Shelly of Dakota City; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Abram) Maly of Lincoln, Neb.; son, Shaun Bird (Tana Reed) of Dakota City; grandchildren, Maddux Maly, Chloe Bird and Alyssa Petersen; mother, Jean (Roger) Van Fossen of South Sioux City; brother, Michael (Robin) Bird of Dakota City; three sisters, Cheryl Bird of Homer, Neb., Pam Bird of South Sioux City, and Lori (Tom) White of Kissimmee, Fla.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dianne (Todd) Titze of Omaha, Lorrie (Dan) Pearson of Seward, Neb., Gail Jensen of Sioux City, Philip (Susan) Jensen of Chadron, Neb., and Bruce (JoAnn) Jensen of Lincoln, Neb.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his father; and grandparents.