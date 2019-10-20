Sioux City
Steven Edward Woodson, 53, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in his home with family by his side.
Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Steven was born the son of Robert and Marie (Harrison) Woodson on Nov. 3, 1965, in Sioux City. He graduated from Riverside Special Education. Steven worked for WACO/New Perspectives for 30 years until his health declined. He made many lifelong friendships with both staff and coworkers during his time there.
Steven enjoyed collecting Matchbox cars, Slinkys, and Jim Henson puppets. His paternal grandparents, Don and Etta Olson, played a huge role in his life. Steven enjoyed camping and swimming, and riding shotgun to get donuts with them. He liked to ride with Papa on their golf cart and go-kart, and also on the New Perspectives bus.
Steven is survived by his mother, Marie Woodson of Sioux City; father, Robert Woodson; sister, Robbie (David) Norby of Sioux City; nephew, Christopher Norby of Maplewood, Minn.; and great niece, Marissa Norby of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lucy and L. E. Harrison; paternal grandparents, Don and Etta Olson; and nephew, Daniel Norby.