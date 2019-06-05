Hornick, Iowa
Steven F. Dicks, 67, of Hornick, finished this life's journey Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home, with Kathy and Nicola by his side.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hornick United Methodist Church, with Catie Newman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Steve was born on June 7, 1951, in Onawa, Iowa, to Leo and Maxine (Hayworth) Dicks. He lived his entire life in Hornick, attending school there and Holly Springs.
On April 13, 1973, he married Kathy Gibler, and their family was completed with a daughter, Nicola. Steve worked in heavy equipment most of his life, running draglines, dozers and backhoes for various companies. He worked for Woodbury County for 23 years and recently retired from Haddock Farms after 10 years.
Steve enjoyed working on cars in his spare time, leading to owning and operating Steve's Auto in the 1980s in Anthon, Iowa.
Those left with golden memories are his wife, Kathy; daughter, Nicola (Brad) Baragar; four grandchildren, Blake Bangtson, Ashtyn (Nick) Palmer, Zach Hummel, and Leah Hummel; three great-grandchildren, Bradyn Bangtson, and Blaise and Aishlynn Palmer; two brothers, Larry (Evelyn) Dicks, and Randy (Eric Gebo) Dicks; two sisters, Peg (Phil) Feddersen, and Kathy (Scott) Blakley; and many nieces and nephews.
Those to greet him home are Jesus Christ our Savior; his parents, Leo and Maxine Dicks; two brothers, Jamie Dicks and one in infancy; along with many relatives and friends.