× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven J. Nelson

South Sioux City

Steven J. Nelson, 67, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Boulevard. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Steve was born the son of Victor and Dorathy (Hanson) Nelson on Dec. 19, 1952, in Anthon, Iowa. He graduated from Anthon-Oto High School and attended a plumbing apprenticeship.

Steve married Rebecca Saunders on Jan. 6, 1973, in South Sioux City. Steve worked for Foulk Brothers Plumbing for 45 years, first out on the job sites, and then in the office as an estimator. He was very dedicated to his work and enjoyed the relationships he made throughout the years.

He served for many years on the South Sioux City Plumbing Board.

He always took advantage of a great day of golf, or a chance of a game of cards. Visiting with family and friends was a joy to him. He was the first to volunteer to help anyone who needed help with anything, at any time, day or night.