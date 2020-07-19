Steven J. Nelson
South Sioux City
Steven J. Nelson, 67, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Boulevard. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Steve was born the son of Victor and Dorathy (Hanson) Nelson on Dec. 19, 1952, in Anthon, Iowa. He graduated from Anthon-Oto High School and attended a plumbing apprenticeship.
Steve married Rebecca Saunders on Jan. 6, 1973, in South Sioux City. Steve worked for Foulk Brothers Plumbing for 45 years, first out on the job sites, and then in the office as an estimator. He was very dedicated to his work and enjoyed the relationships he made throughout the years.
He served for many years on the South Sioux City Plumbing Board.
He always took advantage of a great day of golf, or a chance of a game of cards. Visiting with family and friends was a joy to him. He was the first to volunteer to help anyone who needed help with anything, at any time, day or night.
Steve is survived by his wife, Rebecca Nelson of South Sioux City; daughter, Jaime Woodard of Sioux City; brother, Roger (Shirley) Nelson of Anthon; uncle, Tom Hansen of Kansas; grandchildren, Mandy, Marsha, Peyton, Isaiah, Victoria, Jessica, and Brenden; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn and Piper; and son-in-law, Jeremy Kleinschmidt of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawnyel Kleinschmidt; sisters, Gaylene in infancy and LaDonna Greenfield; brother-in-law, Curt Greenfield; and son-in-law, Erron Woodard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Children's Hospital of Omaha.
