Steven J. Stodola

Mapleton, Iowa
70, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 13, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mapleton. Visitation: Jan. 12, 2-5 p.m., at the church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.
