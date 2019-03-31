Sioux City
Steven Jeffrey Jacobson, 67, joined his soulmate, Jeanne Jacobson, in Heaven on March 27, 2019, in Sioux City.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N., with visitation one hour prior.
Steven Jeffrey Jacobson, the son of Donald “Jack” and Pauline (Blangy) Jacobson, was born on Nov. 5, 1951, in Bangor, Maine. He graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1969.
In September of 1973, he married Paula Zediker. They later divorced. In February of 1981, he married Jeanne Church.
Steve worked for the state of Iowa and DHS for 35 years. He coached many softball teams for years. He loved visiting casinos, especially with his wife.
Steve “Poppy J” was a grandfather to 15 and a great-grandpa to eight. He enjoyed watching them participate in various school events and seeing them at family functions.
Steve is survived by his children, Suzie (Kincaid) Greuniesen, Scott Kincaid, Shannon (Terry) Kincaid, Dan (Erin) Jacobson, Aaron Jacobson and Wendy Jacobson. Also left to remember him is his beloved dog, GiGi. He is survived by his siblings, Barb Wingert, Dave (Diann) Jacobson, Kate (Brad) Rohde, Mary Taylor, Kim Johnson and Teresa Stevens; his in-laws, Ellen Church, Delvin (Joni) Wilde, David Wilde, Dan (Sue) Wilde, Larry (Cindy) Wilde and Tony (Nina) Lamoureux. He was “Uncle Steve” to many.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Pat Jacobson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lowell and Bonnie Lamoureux; sisters, Cindy, Lynette “Cork," Cathy, Linda and Carolyn.
Since Steve was such an avid sports fan, the family would enjoy seeing you in your favorite sports attire.