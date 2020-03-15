Steven Kluthe Keairns
Sioux City
Steven Kluthe Keairns, 64, of Sioux City, loving husband and devoted father of two, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Celebration of life will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City.
Steve was born on Jan. 23, 1956, in Sioux City, to Nellie and Kenneth Keairns. He was the 13th of 15 children.
Steve attended West High School and went on to serve three years in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Louisville, Ky., he met his wife, Johnnie Keairns. They married in 1979.
Steve was a local business owner, having owned YoYo Dyne and Viking Sport Center. His interests included motorcycles, playing guitar, travel, and being a family man. He was loved by many and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Keairns; daughters, Maddi (James) Audino of Rapid City, S.D., and Rebecca Keairns of Iowa City; and grandchildren, Lucia, Vera, and Camden. Surviving siblings include Diana Butler, Kenna Mae Owens, Robert (Donna) Keairns, Sue (Terry) Hubert, Kenneth (Nancy), all of Sioux City, Dorothy Dill of Colorado Springs, Colo., Neal (Jeanette) Keairns of Sloan, Iowa, Bill (Lori) Keairns and James (Kathy) Keairns of Kansas City, Mo., Scott (Krista) Keairns of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Marilyn Keairns and Ruth Keairns, both of Des Moines; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Keairns and Harry Keairns; sisters, Barbara Smith and Carol Lane; and brothers-in-law, Jack Smith, James Lane, Wayne Owens, William Butler, and Roy Dill.