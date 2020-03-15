Steven Kluthe Keairns

Sioux City

Steven Kluthe Keairns, 64, of Sioux City, loving husband and devoted father of two, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Celebration of life will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City.

Steve was born on Jan. 23, 1956, in Sioux City, to Nellie and Kenneth Keairns. He was the 13th of 15 children.

Steve attended West High School and went on to serve three years in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Louisville, Ky., he met his wife, Johnnie Keairns. They married in 1979.

Steve was a local business owner, having owned YoYo Dyne and Viking Sport Center. His interests included motorcycles, playing guitar, travel, and being a family man. He was loved by many and will be forever missed.