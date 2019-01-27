South Sioux City
Steven L. Luesebrink, 61, of South Sioux City, died on Jan. 20, 2019, in South Sioux City.
Steven was born on Aug. 21, 1957, in Sioux City, to Gerald and Geraldine (Palmer) Luesebrink. He grew up in South Sioux City, graduating from South Sioux City High School in 1975. He served in the U.S. Air Force for two years returning to South Sioux City in the fall of 1977.
Steve married Teresa Olson in 1986. The couple had two children, Andra and Craig. He was employed with McCracken Concrete, later becoming Besser Concrete, for 30 years before attending Western Iowa Tech Community College's truck driver training program and becoming a truck driver until his health failed.
Steven was a member of the American Legion Post 307 in South Sioux City. He enjoyed playing pool and darts having belonged to several different leagues, he loved cats, enjoyed fishing, gardening, building model cars, watching NASCAR and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Surviving are daughter, Andra Luesebrink and her fiance, Michael Akins of Merrill, Iowa; son, Craig Luesebrink (Darcy Starr) of South Sioux City; and three grandchildren, Reina, Memphis, and Rylee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.