Sioux City
Steven L. '"Steve" Allspach, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at a local care center.
Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, with Pastor B.J. Van Kalsbeek officiating. Following the service, there will be a luncheon and a time of sharing. Private family burial with military honors will be in Bethany Cemetery, rural Baxter, Iowa. On Saturday, May 25, a visitation in Steve’s hometown of Baxter will be held 4 to 6 p.m., at Bethany UCC. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Steven L., the son of LeRoy and Marguerite (Stock) Allspach, was born July 5, 1944, in Newton, Iowa. Steve grew up and attended school in Baxter, Iowa. While in high school, he excelled as a four-sport athlete and graduated from Baxter High School with the Class of 1962. He attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, before joining the United States Army. Steve served in the Army for two years, serving 13 months in Germany until his honorable discharge. He returned to Iowa and attended William Penn University in Oskaloosa, graduating in 1971 with a bachelor of arts degree.
Steve was united in marriage to Nancy King and this union was blessed with two daughters, Elizabeth and Amy. Steve and Nancy later divorced.
Steve started his sports writing career in 1972 with the Oskaloosa Herald and then with the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Centerville Iowegian. On Jan. 1, 1981, Steve started his longtime career with the Sioux City Journal and was currently working on a semi-retired basis. Over the years, he received many prestigious journalism awards with one being the IAHSAA Outstanding Media Award. Steve served on the All-State Selection Committee of various sports for many years.
Steve enjoyed reading and anything to do with sports. He traveled to several sporting events with his career and collected memorabilia from these events. He enjoyed attending Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City.
Steve is survived by his significant other, Sammy Butcher of Sioux City; two daughters and their families, Liz (Nino) Geraci and their daughter, Leah of Watertown, Mass., and Amy (Shawn) Silva and their children, Nick and Lauren of Provincetown, Mass.; two brothers, Stan (Sharon) Allspach and Stuart Allspach, all of Baxter; one nephew, Aaron (Jessica) Allspach of Des Moines, Iowa; one niece, Angie (Chad) Pietig of Marshalltown, Iowa; and five great nieces and nephews, Kaylee, Payton, Harper, Piper and Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Marguerite.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Steven L. Allspach Memorial Fund to be decided at a later date.