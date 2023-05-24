Steven Lee Gatzemeyer Sr.

South Sioux City

Steven Lee Gatzemeyer Sr., 62, of South Sioux City passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at a local hospital after a brief illness.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. today at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Steve was born Feb. 17, 1961, in Wakefield, Neb., the son of Raymond LeRoy Gatzemeyer Sr. and Patricia Marie (Coan) Gatzemeyer. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1979 and was honorably discharged in 1985.

Steve married Stephanie Jeanne Sweisberger on June 3, 2006, in South Sioux City. He worked various jobs prior to becoming an electrician for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, friends, and family, whether watching football, being the unofficial cooking supervisor and taste tester, or simply being outside and bird watching. He was an avid Nebraska Husker and Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed time with friends at the "safety meetings" on taco Thursdays at the Huddle and "Church" on Sundays at the Lariat.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Gatzemeyer of South Sioux City; children Joni (Josh) Hansen of Summerset, S.D., Steven Gatzemeyer Jr. (Lyndsie) of Sioux City, and Bradley Gatzemeyer of South Sioux City; grandchildren Nancy, Joshua, Samantha, Breanna, Lyllee, Sophia, Rhyker, Tanner, and Brylie; and brothers and sisters, twin sister Deanna (William) Weohler, Ricky (Johnette) Gatzemeyer, Ann Gilmore, Gerry (Michele) Gatzemeyer, Tammi Seger, and Billy Gatzemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; sister Terri; brother Raymond Jr.; sister Lisa; grandparents; a nephew and great-nephew; and mother- and father-in-law.