Yankton, S.D., formerly North Sioux City

Steven M. Parent, 71, of Yankton, formerly North Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Steven was born on Aug. 19, 1948, in Sioux City, to Merle and Jane (Spiegel) Parent. He graduated from Riverside High School and lived in North Sioux City his entire life.

He was united in marriage to Kathy Lewis and together they had two daughters. Steven worked as a machinist at Prince’s Manufacturing for over 30 years. He was recently inducted as an Elks Club lifetime membership.

Steven enjoyed any activity near the water, handball and tennis, reading and discussing the Bible, and being around his loved ones. Those who knew Steven, knew he loved to laugh out loud, walk for miles around North Sioux City and enjoy life. He always brought laughter to others and made everyone feel welcomed no matter the circumstance.