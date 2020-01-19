Yankton, S.D., formerly North Sioux City
Steven M. Parent, 71, of Yankton, formerly North Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Steven was born on Aug. 19, 1948, in Sioux City, to Merle and Jane (Spiegel) Parent. He graduated from Riverside High School and lived in North Sioux City his entire life.
You have free articles remaining.
He was united in marriage to Kathy Lewis and together they had two daughters. Steven worked as a machinist at Prince’s Manufacturing for over 30 years. He was recently inducted as an Elks Club lifetime membership.
Steven enjoyed any activity near the water, handball and tennis, reading and discussing the Bible, and being around his loved ones. Those who knew Steven, knew he loved to laugh out loud, walk for miles around North Sioux City and enjoy life. He always brought laughter to others and made everyone feel welcomed no matter the circumstance.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Suzanne Lambert of North Sioux City, and Lori (Scott) Woodward of Brandon, S.D; sister, Meri Ann Parent (Ray) of Boone, Iowa; brother, Michael Parent of Boone; ex-wife, Kathy May of Jefferson, S.D.; grandchildren, Zach Woodward, Alison Woodward, Jackson Faber, Max Faber, Tanner Lambert, Taylor (Courtney) Lambert, and Trevor Lambert; and our angels at the Spruce 1 Wing Nursing Home in Yankton.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Andy Lambert; and his best friend, Lonnie McKewon.