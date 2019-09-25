Vermillion, S.D.
Steve O’Neal, 80, of Vermillion, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermilion. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle, Neb., with full military honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. The Hansen Funeral Home in Vermilion is handling the arrangements. HansenFuneralHome.com.
Steve was born in Kansas, where he lived with his parents and three brothers and four sisters. His family moved to California when he was two-years-old. He graduated from Venice High School in Venice Calif., in 1957. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961.
He married Patsy O’Neal from Newcastle, Neb., in 1978 in Evergreen, Colo. In 1985, they moved to Cedaredge, Colo., where they started their own business called O’Neal’s Secretarial and Copy Center. After 15 years, they sold it to one of their employees and moved to Rapid City, S.D. In 2004, they moved to Vermillion to be closer to Patsy's family.
Steve is survived by his wife, Patsy O’Neal of Vermillion; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Martin and Donna Finnegan, Marilyn and Larry Foster, Dan and Cindy Finnegan, Deanna and Greg Nelson, Bob and Michelle Finnegan and Ron and Carol Finnegan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by two very special aunts, Monica Richards and Shirley Shanahan.
