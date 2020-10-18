Steven P. Galigan

Steven P. 'Norton' Galigan

Marcus, Iowa

Steven P. "Norton" Galigan, 71, of Marcus, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will follow in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service scheduled at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Steven Paul "Norton" Galigan was born on May 25, 1949, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Paul and Margaret (Nelson) Galigan. He was raised in Marcus, Iowa, and graduated from Marcus High School. Following high school, he attended Iowa Lakes Community College where he studied accounting. During his younger years, Steve worked for the Marcus Newspaper. He also worked at the liquor store in Remsen, Iowa, and drove a truck for Ames and Bass Trucking.