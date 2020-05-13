Steven S. Mayo

He married Deanna M. Foley on Sept. 21, 1985, at Whitfield United Methodist Church in Sioux City. From this union, three wonderful sons were born.

Steve moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., in 1985 and started working as an electronics technician in the oil fields for Gearhart Industries before transferring to Shreveport, La. In 1986, he began his avionics career as an installer at Shreveport Air Centre and later moved to Des Moines to work at Elliott Beechcraft in 1987. He was recruited by Airways Service in Sioux City in 1991 to head their new avionics department, which he helped start from the ground up. Steve always emphasized the importance of hard work, and with this exemplary trait he became the president/G.M. and part-owner of JetSun Aviation Centre until his illness required him to retire. His employees and customers thought of him not only as a boss but also as a friend.

Steve was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His happiest times were spent surrounded by his wife, children, family and friends. He spent many years coaching his sons in all their endeavors, and the lasting impacts he made on so many of the kids he coached are still felt today. He was a kind spirit who was loved by everyone that was fortunate enough to know him and his smile brightened any room he entered.