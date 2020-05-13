Steven S. Mayo
Sioux City
Steven S. Mayo, 57, of Sioux City, died Friday, May 8, 2020, following a courageous six-year battle with brain cancer. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Private services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Joyce Webb officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in the Kedron Valley Section. Family and friends are invited to join the procession line at 1:30 p.m. from Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel to Calvary Cemetery. Immediate family will be allowed at the burial site and others may observe the ceremony while respecting social distancing.
Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Family will not be present. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the chapel at one time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to fully celebrate Steve's legacy. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Steve was born in Sioux City, to Gerald and Rose Ann (Barbee) Mayo, on Dec. 27, 1962. Steve grew up in Sioux City, where he attended Crescent Park Elementary, North Junior, and West High School. He was an avid runner and co-captain of the track team his junior year and captain his senior year. He claimed numerous city and state track awards and per the Sioux City Journal Steve at 5'6” and 125 pounds was a poetic half-miler. The 800-meter dash was his signature event and he anchored several relay teams.
He married Deanna M. Foley on Sept. 21, 1985, at Whitfield United Methodist Church in Sioux City. From this union, three wonderful sons were born.
Steve moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., in 1985 and started working as an electronics technician in the oil fields for Gearhart Industries before transferring to Shreveport, La. In 1986, he began his avionics career as an installer at Shreveport Air Centre and later moved to Des Moines to work at Elliott Beechcraft in 1987. He was recruited by Airways Service in Sioux City in 1991 to head their new avionics department, which he helped start from the ground up. Steve always emphasized the importance of hard work, and with this exemplary trait he became the president/G.M. and part-owner of JetSun Aviation Centre until his illness required him to retire. His employees and customers thought of him not only as a boss but also as a friend.
Steve was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His happiest times were spent surrounded by his wife, children, family and friends. He spent many years coaching his sons in all their endeavors, and the lasting impacts he made on so many of the kids he coached are still felt today. He was a kind spirit who was loved by everyone that was fortunate enough to know him and his smile brightened any room he entered.
He received his pilot's license in 1996 and he cherished his time flying both Cessna and Bonanza single-engine planes. Steve was humble of his successes, but one of his proudest achievements was building his home at Horse Lake, where he and his family enjoyed fishing on their pond, riding four-wheelers, and his extravagant 4th of July parties. He was always able to tell a good story or joke and loved to reminisce about his favorite trips to Hawaii or Mexico and his most treasured cars. Above all, he was so proud of his children and all of their accomplishments. Watching all three of his sons graduate college and follow their passions was his most prized memory.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deanna Mayo; sons, Corey (Katie) Mayo of Ankeny, Iowa, Zachary Mayo of Cleveland, Ohio, and Brady Mayo of Iowa City, Iowa; grandson, Luca Mayo; his parents, Gerald and Rose Ann Mayo of Sioux City; brothers, Buddy (Teresa) Mayo of Mesa, Ariz., and Dale Mayo of Omaha; sisters, Joyce (Rich) Webb of Coon Rapids, Iowa, and Nancy (Terry) Ruehle of Nederland, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Doris and Maurice Foley; and sister, Cheryl Mayo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Mayo, Joseph Mayo, Cody Kumm, Shane Mayo, Jamie Kumm, and Alex Webb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation for brain tumor research in Steve's honor. Donations may be mailed to 6710 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 235, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 or made online at www.IvyBrainTumorCenter.org.
