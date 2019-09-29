Sioux City
Steven D. “Steve” Zediker, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, following a 15-month battle against melanoma.
Celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Monday, with family present at 4:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Steve was born Jan. 31, 1952, in Schaller, Iowa, to Arnold O. and Eunice (Lane) Zediker. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1970. Steve attended Colorado State University on a football scholarship and finished college at Morningside College, where he participated in football and baseball, graduating in 1974.
Steve married Nancy Tritz on Jan. 12, 1974, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City. They were married for 45 years.
Steve and Nancy moved to Coleridge, Neb., in 1979, where Steve was the head football coach, and won a state title for the Coleridge Bulldogs in 1982. The family stayed in Coleridge until moving back to Sioux City in 1988. Steve worked as a teacher and coach in the Sioux City Public School system. Steve served as a football, baseball and basketball coach for East High School for more than 20 years. This included being the head baseball and head football coach for the Black Raiders.
Steve was an avid athlete from high school throughout adulthood. Steve was recognized as an all-city athlete in football, basketball and baseball. Steve played fast-pitch softball starting with Northwestern National Bank (The Bank) in the early '70s. He continued playing softball for Penn Corp until his retirement in 1988. Steve played for the USA team in 1988, where he won a gold medal and homered in the championship game. Steve was elected to the Iowa Softball Hall of Fame in 1994.
Steve enjoyed family. He and Nancy spent time with brothers, sisters, and numerous cousins in the Sioux City area. They also enjoyed their grandchildren's many events. Steve relished the milestones of his grandchildren he was able to witness.
Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy (Tritz); son, Bart (Heather), his three children, Jadyn, Rylie, and Chase of Sioux City; son, Matt (Danielle), his two daughters, Olivia and Reese of Caledonia, Ill.; and daughter, Jacquie and her two sons, Jason and Jacobe of Sioux City; mother, Eunice (June) of Sioux City; and siblings, Arnold (Phyllis) Zediker of Urbandale, Iowa, Avery (Kay) Zediker of Sioux City, and Judy Weaver of Moville.
Steve was preceded in death by his father; brother-in-law, Dennis Weaver; mother-in-law, Laurine (Morse) Tritz; father-in-law, James V. Tritz; and granddaughter, Gracie Zediker.
