Hornick, Iowa
Stewart H. "Duke" Prichard, 94, of rural Hornick, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Hornick United Methodist Church, with Pastor Catie Newman officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Rodney, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Stewart H. "Duke," the son of Jay G. and Emily (Mellott) Prichard, was born Aug. 10, 1925, at the family farm in rural Monona County. Duke attended Brown Country School and then Hornick Public School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served two years in the Philippines until being honorably discharged. Duke returned to Monona County to help his brother on the farm.
On May 5, 1950, Duke was united in marriage to Justine Louise Miller in Worthington, Minn., and this union was blessed with four sons. The family made their home on the farm in rural Hornick. Duke worked as a heavy equipment operator for several construction companies. With his construction work, the family made their home in several states over the years. He retired from the Union of Operating Engineers Local 234. After retiring, Duke farmed, raised cattle and built hay grinders.
Duke was a member of Hornick United Methodist Church, Hindman-Steele American Legion Post 492, Union of Operating Engineers Local 234, and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association. He enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, traveling and anything to do with the farm.
Duke is survived by his wife, Justine Prichard of Hornick; four sons, Jake (Loretta) Prichard of Hornick, Jerry Prichard of Glidden, Iowa, Jeff Prichard of Sergeant Bluff, and Jason Prichard of Hornick; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nine brothers and sisters.
To plant a tree in memory of Stewart Prichard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.