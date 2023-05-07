Stuart S. Kinquist

St. Louis, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Stuart S. Kinquist was killed in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, when he was forced to stop on Highway 170 due to a vehicle accident ahead of him and was hit from behind.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 Jackson St., Sioux City.

Stuart was proud of his English (Hemenway, Parker) and Swedish (Kinquist) heritage, expressing a historical interest in his family. The annual reunion of the Hemenway family, held since 1899 in Antelope country, Neb., and Swedish (Vasa) activities in Sioux City always interested him, but his attendance was minimal due to job obligations in St. Louis.

He graduated from Hinton High School in June 1982 and in June 1986 from Morningside College (now Morningside University), majoring in chemistry with a minor in history. He also played the trumpet in the Hinton and Morningside bands.

With his degree in chemistry, in 1987 he was hired at the Industrial Testing Laboratories of St. Louis. His on the job experience was educationally important, including special training in analytical microscopy by experts located in Atlanta, Ga., and St. Louis. Stuart had become a chemist/environmental scientist as the head of the laboratory of Sitex Environmental Inc. Identifying water, soil, and air containments was his specialty!

Stuart is survived by his wife of 36 years, Robin Kinquist of St. Louis; parents, Thomas and Shirley Kinquist of Sioux City; sister, Denise Kinquist of Le Mars, Iowa; and many relatives located throughout Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and California.