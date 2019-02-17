Sue Bowden 42 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mesa, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City 87, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Graveside service: at a later date, Hawarden, Iowa. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Sue Bowden Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota $5 off your next oil change! Hamilton Touchless Is your dog safe? Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill View our menu More Latest Local Offers Central Valley Ag A fuel Location Near You JoDean's Steak House & Lounge If you like choices, you need to try us! VAC SHACK Things you need to know about your vacumm's belt!