Hudson, S.D.
Sue Ellen Persing, 56, of rural Hudson, passed away at her home Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sue fought a long and courageous five-year battle with cancer until her Lord called her home.
Memorial services to honor her life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Hawarden, Iowa, with the Revs. Stuart Schreur and Larry Nilson officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall of the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Sue was born on March 7, 1962, at the Air Force Base in Glasgow, Mont., the daughter of James and Patricia (Lindgren) Dunnam. She attended West Sioux High School in Hawarden.
Sue married Scott Persing on Aug. 10, 1983, in Luverne, Minn. Sue loved living in the country south of Hudson. She was known as "the boss" of Persing Backhoe and Excavating.
She enjoyed riding horses ever since her youth. Sue enjoyed being outdoors hunting and gardening. She and Scott loved to ride their motorcycles, often taking long motorcycle trips together. Sue especially loved to spoil her grandkids.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Scott; three daughters, Shanna Dunnam of Hudson, Maegen Persing and Samuel Benton of Elk Point, S.D., and Cassandra Persing Banks of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her grandchildren, Emily, Trudy, Bette, Vincent, Wallace, Omar, Rasul, and Makiel; her parents, James and Patricia Dunnam of Hawarden; and siblings, Andrea Whittington of Rapid City, S.D., James and Betty Dunnam of Alcester, S.D., Alice and Doug Peters of Hawarden, and Dale Dunnam of Kansas City, Mo.
Sue will be truly missed by family and friends.