SueAnn M. Heinse
View Comments

SueAnn M. Heinse

{{featured_button_text}}

Danbury, Iowa

54, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Service: March 3, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church (Midway), Battle Creek, Iowa. Burial: St. Paul Lutheran (Midway) Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation: March 2, 4 to 7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville, Iowa.

To send flowers to the family of SueAnn Heinse, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before SueAnn's Visitation begins.
Mar 2
Prayer Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
7:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before SueAnn's Prayer Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News