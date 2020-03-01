SueAnn M. Heinse

You have free articles remaining.
Danbury, Iowa
54, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Service: March 3, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church (Midway), Battle Creek, Iowa. Burial: St. Paul Lutheran (Midway) Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation: March 2, 4 to 7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of SueAnn Heinse, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
Guaranteed delivery before SueAnn's Visitation begins.
Mar 2
Prayer Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
Guaranteed delivery before SueAnn's Prayer Service begins.