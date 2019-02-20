Urbandale, Iowa, formerly Cherokee, Iowa
Susan A. (Odle) Erickson, 70, of Urbandale, formerly of Cherokee and Cleghorn, Iowa, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 14, 2019, in the Unity Point Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. The Rev. Jean Morse will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Meriden Cemetery, Meriden, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Susan was born on April 18, 1948, in Ponca, Neb., to Clete and Bernice (Lindgren) Odle. She was baptized on Aug. 21, 1949 at the Lutheran Church and confirmed on June 6, 1962. She graduated from Meriden-Cleghorn High School in 1966. She had worked for the First Trust and Savings Bank in Cleghorn from 1977 until her retirement on Dec. 31, 2017.
Susan enjoyed reading, baking (especially chocolate chip cookies and banana bread), spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying their activities, and her dogs.
She is survived by her two children, Dan (Julie) Erickson of Des Moines, and Dr. Holly (Neal) Galles of Dodge Center, Minn.; three grandchildren, Mitch Galles, Brad Galles, and Terry (Kathy) Erickson; one great-granddaughter, Angel Erickson; her mother, Bernice Odle of Cherokee; one sister, Lynde (Gary) Lundquist of Cherokee; and nieces and nephews, Jeff (Lisa) Lundquist and their children, Amber and Brady, David (Grace) Lundquist and their children, Josh and Jenny, Cheryl (Jared) Hertzke and their children, Shayla, Jessie, and Katie.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her father, Clete Odle in 2013.