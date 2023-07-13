Susan A. Vigdal

Sioux City

Susan A. Vigdal, 73, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at a local care facility.

Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Sue was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Storm Lake, Iowa. She attended Creighton Nursing School and later went on to receive her Masters and Nurse Practitioner degrees from Midland Lutheran University. She loved her Nursing career and impacted the lives of many.

She loved her children and grandchildren deeply, always making them feel special. She had an amazing group of friends with whom she enjoyed many dinners, card/bunko games and also travels. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Sue is survived by her children Steve Vigdal, Julie (Mike) Krein, and Tom (Amanda) Vigdal; grandchildren Karsen and Kaleb Krein, and Jackson and Charlotte Vigdal; brothers Tom (MJ) Farrell, Dick Farrell, Craig (Mary) Farrell, Paul Farrell, and Brian Farrell; and sister, Jean (Bud) Farrell.