Susan D. Lessman
Beresford, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Susan D. Lessman, 69, of Beresford, formerly of Sioux City, died on June 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Beresford. Arrangements are under the direction of Wass Funeral Home in Beresford. Condolences may be sent to www.wassfuneralhome.com.
Susan is survived by her mother, Patricia Messler of Beresford; her children, Jason St. Pierre and Carrie Lessman of Sioux City, and Ryan (Kara) Lessman of Maryville, Mo.; and siblings, Ruth (Larry) O'Connor of Beresford, Daniel Messler and David Messler of Los Angeles, Calif., and Kristi Meltzer of Centerville, S.D.
