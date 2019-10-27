Ponca, Neb.
Susan Kay Schulte, 66, of Ponca, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a short illness.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, with Pastor Kim Belken officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery, rural Ponca. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Mohr Funeral Home of Ponca is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Susan was born on May 4, 1953, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Gordon and Lois (Taubert) Voss. She grew up in the Ponca and Newcastle area attending Daily School and Ponca High School, from which she graduated. Susan married Donald Schulte on June 16, 1973, in Newcastle. The couple lived in Storm Lake, Iowa, for a short time before moving back to Ponca, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Two loving daughters were brought into this world during this time, Tonya and Misty.
Susan was a daycare provider for many years helping raise many nieces and nephews, along with many other children. Later in her career, Susan became head cook at Ponca Public High School, from which she retired. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Susan loved cooking and shopping, and would do both, all hours of the day and night. She enjoyed going on many trips with her family, having coffee with friends and family, and especially enjoyed going to all of her grandchildren’s activities.
Susan is survived by her husband, Don of Ponca; daughters, Tonya (John) Spies of Hinton, Iowa, and Misty (Blane) Bennett of Ponca; grandchildren, Bailey and Bryar Bennett, Brody, Kenedi, and Dawson Spies; sister, Mary Lou (Lin) Smith of Ponca; brothers, Aub (Ruth) Voss, Gary (Cheri) Voss, and Brian (Deanna) Voss, all of Ponca; sisters-in-law, Mary Jean Schulte of Martinsburg, Neb., and Lisa (Dean) Burton of Onawa, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Jim (Julie) Schulte of New Boston, Ill., Larry (Kristie) Schulte of Ponca, and Pat (Kris) Schulte of Elkhorn, Neb.; and many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Susan will be greeted in Heaven by her parents; parents-in-law, Berniece and Philip Schulte; brothers-in-law, Mike Schulte and Mark Schulte; and great nephew, Wyatt Mackling.
Pallbearers will be Bryar Bennett, Brody Spies, Dawson Spies, Brandon Voss, Isaac Voss, and Aaron Voss. Honorary pallbearers will be Blane Bennett and John Spies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.