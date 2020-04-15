Susan Lee Schulze

Susan will be remembered for her exquisite generosity and for a lifelong mission of putting the needs of others before her own. She excelled at playing the piano and was an ardent fan of the Kansas City Royals and Kansas Jayhawks. On game days, she could often be found in front of the television intently following along with the action.

More than anything, she loved to be surrounded by her family and cherished all of the times spent in the comfort of home and friends. Her children, their spouses, and grandchildren were the sources of her greatest joy, and she was incredibly proud of all of their achievements.

Susan is survived by her mother, Ima Jean, of Emporia; her husband of 44 years, Donald, of Dakota Dunes; her children, Ryan (Autumn) Schulze of Rochester, Minn., Lindsay (Justin) Grissom of Bluffton, S.C., and Lara (Michael) Pedersen of Tea, S.D.; a brother, James (Sheila) Markowitz of Emporia; a sister, Barbara (Jeff) Kohlman of Cottonwood Falls, Kan.; her five grandchildren, Logan, Alexis, Crew, Collins, and William; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

