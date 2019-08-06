Sun City, Ariz., formerly Akron, Iowa
Susan Mary (Libby) Braband, 71, of Sun City, formerly Akron, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of five, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after an illness.
Services will be 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Road, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Sue was born on Oct. 21, 1947, in Akron, to Perry and Mary (Connolly) Libby. She was the youngest of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death.
She met and married Jerry in 1968. Jerry and Sue were married in South Dakota and lived in New York and Illinois before settling in Arizona. They were graced with three children, Tammy, Michael and Victoria.