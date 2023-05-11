Susan Lynn Zimmerman

Sioux City

Susan Lynn Zimmerman, 65, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, after battling multiple illnesses over many years.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Susan was born in Sioux City to James G. Newell and Janet R. (Daley) Newell on Dec. 31, 1957. She graduated North High School in 1976, receiving her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Briar Cliff University. She married Wayland “Sam” Zimmerman on April 13, 1985.

Susan worked at St. Joe Hospital and Marion Health Center before leaving nursing to care for her three children. She began raising parrots as a hobby. Later, she opened "Zimmerman Pets," where she became one of the largest bird breeders in the country. Susan became known locally as "The Bird Lady."

Susan enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandson. She also loved reading, watching the wildlife from her patio and traveling. One of her favorite places to travel was Las Vegas, where she enjoyed shows, people watching, and playing the "one-armed bandit."

She is survived by her children Megan Zimmerman of St. Louis, Mo., Michael Zimmerman and Michelle Zimmerman, both of Sioux City; grandson Kiernan Clark of Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers Mark Lamkin (Cindy) of Glendale, Ariz., James (Deb) Newell and Robert (Trisha) Newell, both of Omaha, Neb.; and devoted friend Valerie Isom of Allen, Neb.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband Sam; and both parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family or sent to the funeral home with Susan's name to be directed to her family.