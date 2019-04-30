Sioux City
Susan Mary Grove, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Susan was born on Oct. 8, 1948, in Sioux City, to Herman and Dorothy (Church) Bryne. She graduated from East High School. She was united in marriage to Maynard Grove on May 4, 1973. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2000, following an accident with a drunk driver. This gave Susan the inspiration to found and direct the non-profit, Tri-State DWI/DUI Victims Impact Panel since 2003.
Susan enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, traveling, the Seattle Seahawks and reading the Bible.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Chad Bryne of Vermillion, S.D., and Mandie Grove, Sioux City; granddaughter, Caitlan Bryne; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Kay Ling; and brothers, Bruce and Tom Bryne.