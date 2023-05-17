Susan Marie Wilson

Sergeant Bluff

Susan Marie Wilson, 70, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the funeral home.

Susan was born April 2, 1953, in Fairbanks, Alaska, the daughter of Harold and Donna (Brodersen) Flom. In 1971 she graduated from Coleridge High School. After high school she received her LPN and in 1994 she graduated from Saint Luke's School of Nursing, to become a RN. She worked in all aspects of nursing locally in Sioux City. Her passion for new surroundings and adventure, led her to travel nursing. Arizona, Colorado, California, and Des Moines were just a few of her favorite destinations. She eventually settled in Des Moines at Veterans Affairs Hospital as a hospice nurse where she retired in 2020.

Susan married the love of her life David C. Wilson on Aug. 15, 1977. David later passed on Oct. 6, 1997. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved to crochet blankets for her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, David (Megan) Wilson; three daughters Shanna (Jarvis) Horn, Laura (Art) Wilson, and Charo (John) Conner; 11 grandchildren Brielle, Hunter, Joshua, Xander, Elijah, Aaron, Kyler, Tiffany, Dakota, Sidney, and Michael; and 10 great-grandchildren Areya, Dionne, Charlea, Ayce, Aspen, Nash, Ava, Gage, Quinn, and Rylan; and best friend, Vicki Simon.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Wilson; parents, Harold and Donna Flom; sister, Sharol Flom; brother, Kirk Flom; grandson, Sidney Conner; and granddaughter, Camille Wilson.