Dakota City
Susan Munoz (aka Susie Squires), 56, of Dakota City, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery, followed by food and gathering at the Cardinal/Cottonwood Conference Center in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Susie was born on March 5, 1962, in Flint, Mich., the daughter of William and Margaret (Squires) Miley. She met her love, Ricardo Munoz, and they have been together for 25 years. Susie had three daughters and six grandchildren who she loved dearly.
When faced with adversity, Susie wore a hat of many trades. She coordinated an assistance group for flood relief and natural disaster with TCAG (Tama County Assistance Group) when the flood of ’93 hit, all while rebuilding from the loss and devastation to her own family. In 1996, Susie relocated with her family to Dakota City, Neb. She opened her own storefront called “Matilda’s Shoppe” in 2004, of which she was extremely proud. She expressed her love of the community.
She published the magazine she created, “Variety/Variedad,” that was bilingual. The purpose of the magazine was to raise awareness, advocate for children, and protect against predators in the Siouxland area. Susie headed a non-profit called the Watchful Eye Foundation that helped at-risk youth in the community and ran the anti-gang program, Grip. Susie received the Siouxland Woman of Excellence Award in 2008. She gave her heart and soul to the community and everyone who knew her. She was the voice for those who couldn’t speak. “There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.”
Susie is survived by her husband, Ricardo Munoz; father, William (Marjean) Miley; daughters, Erin (Scott) Herrera Terreault, Roshelle (Jay) Choate and Raquel (Mark) Oatman; six grandchildren; siblings, David Back, Jerry Back, Mark Back, Karen (Tom) West and Marie (Kevin) Miley-Russell; and many step siblings.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Back; stepmother, Barbara Miley; and sister, Beth Saviano.