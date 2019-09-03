Trinidad, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Susan K. (Servis) Haviland, 72, of Trinidad, formerly Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tyler, Texas, after a brief illness.
Celebration of life service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Stone Lodge in Sioux City's Stone State Park.
Sue was born with the help of a midwife to Lucile and Dick Servis on Feb. 21, 1947, in Anthon, Iowa. She was the second of five children. She spent her childhood in Sioux City, where she was active in 4-H and spent many memorable summers at Lake Okoboji. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1965. Later that year, she married Duane Ford from Kingsley, Iowa and within a few years they moved to Texas. Although the marriage didn't last, Sue loved Texas and lived there for the rest of her life. She was later married to John Haviland for 27 years. They divorced in 2009, but remained close friends until his passing in 2018.
Sue spent her entire career at Chubb Insurance in Dallas, and worked there for more than 40 years, making many lifelong friends. She happily retired in 2009 and within a few years, moved from the Dallas metro area to a home near Cedar Creek Lake, where many of her extended Chubb family had retired. She loved her newfound freedom and her beautiful new home. She enjoyed fixing it up and redecorating it and spent hours planting flowers and taking care of her large yard. She could not have been happier. She loved the small town atmosphere and being able to spend time with her good friends.
Sue was a kind and gentle soul. She was the ultimate champion for anyone or anything in need and donated and volunteered generously. She made quilts for newborn babies who were born premature, sick or into poverty. She also had a passion for all animals. She adopted many strays and rescue animals throughout her life. So many dogs and cats were lucky when Sue came into their lives.
Sue was an avid reader, spent many happy times with her two good friends, Sandy and Irene, at their timeshares in Texas, and especially loved spending time with her family. She and her three sisters took annual sister vacations and always had the best time. She will be sorely missed.
Survivors include her brother and his wife, Roger and Linda Servis of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her sister and her husband, Ellie and John Lemek of Des Moines; her sister and her husband, Bette and Tom Lawler of Berthoud, Colo.; her sister and her husband, Barb and Jeff Ferguson of Bozeman, Mont.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She also left behind her beloved pets, Peewee, Miss Daisy, Cujo and Bubba.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, John.
Memorial contributions in Sue's name can be made to Texas Little Cuties Pet Rescue, 16886 S. State Highway 78, Leonard, TX 75452. Or please donate, volunteer or adopt from your local shelter.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Haviland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.