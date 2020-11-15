Susannah Atz

Susannah 'Susie' Herr Atz

Sioux City, formerly Kendallville, Ind.

Susannah "Susie" Herr Atz, 92, of Sioux City, formerly Kendallville, passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family on Nov. 6, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date in Kendallville. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Susannah was born June 24, 1928, to Marjorie Smith Herr and William Voyle Herr in Kendallville, Ind. She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946 and went to Indiana University where she graduated in 1950. In 1949, Susannah and Lauren Dean Atz were wed and returned to Indiana University for both to receive degrees.

After college, they returned to Kendallville where Lauren worked in a family business, Puritan Ice Cream Company and Atz Ice Cream Shoppes.

Susannah was active in the community as a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Book Club, Sigma Eta Musical Society, and Tri Kappa

Susannah later returned to academia, receiving her Master of Education degree from St. Francis College, then teaching at East Noble in Kendallville for a number of years.