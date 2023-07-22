Suzanne C. 'Suzie' Yaneff

Sioux City

Suzanne (Suzie) Christine Yaneff, 61, of Sioux City took her life on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Center, with Fr. Brad Pelzel and Deacon Thomas Greer officiating. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.

Suzie Yaneff was born on Jan. 27, 1962, in Sioux City to Thomas Sitzmann and Anita Harrington. Suzie attended Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, graduating in 1980.

After graduating from high school, Suzie worked at First Federal Bank and was a Mary Kay Consultant for 37 years. She was beloved by the women who surrounded and supported her.

Suzie and the father of her children, David Smetter, were married Oct. 19, 1984, in Sioux City. They later divorced in 2012. From their union, Joe and Sam Smetter were born. Being a mother to her boys was her top priority, and she was a constant nurturing presence in their lives. Suzie taught them to be curious about the world, to be creative, and to have empathy for others. She encouraged them in all their pursuits and was heavily involved as a parent in their school activities. Music was always in the air when Suzie was around. She knew how to have fun and she knew how to ease pain. For Suzie, being a mother was a calling.

On May 25, 2018, Suzie married the love of her life, Michael Yaneff. An intimate wedding ceremony was followed by five years of travel, adventure, and love. Suzie and Mike lived well because they were together and never stopped loving one another through it all. The list of their destinations are Italy, Greece, Turkey, Scotland, England, Belgium and France, not accounting for their many destinations state-side. They spent much of their time visiting their children and grandchildren as well.

The depth with which Suzie cared for those around her is rare to find. Suzie worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City. In conversations, Suzie was honest about the difficulty of her job but never once complained. She was tough, but above all, compassionate. Suzie deeply cared for her patients and spoke of them and the hardships they encountered often. Following her 12-hour work days, Suzie was often found preparing snacks in the form of cut vegetables and mini sandwiches for her children and grandchildren, and was known to sit late into the night, knitting gifts for those dear to her.

It is not uncommon for people who met Suzie, to regard her as "one of the kindest people" they knew. Many people remember Suzie for her warmth, smile, and sincerity with which she spoke and inquired after people's wellbeing. Suzie loved her grandchildren, known to them as "Gma Suze" or "Spiky Spiky," for her spiky hair. Above all, Suzie hoped and trusted in the Lord as a devout Catholic. While her love for God and others directed her speech, the genuine care and deep empathy that guided all of her actions bore strong witness to her vibrant faith.

Suzie is survived by her husband, Michael Yaneff; children, Joe (Leigh Pillars) Smetter and Sam Smetter; parents, Thomas (Rene) Sitzmann and Anita (Dan) Harrington; sisters, Stacia Greve, Stephanie (Brad) Boeckmann, and Theresa (Greg) Keane; stepbrother Danny Harrington; stepchildren, Brady (Abigail) Yaneff, Nicholas (Erica) Yaneff, Benjamin Yaneff, and Joe Yaneff; grandchildren, Caeli and Miah (Brady) Yaneff, and Aemon and Bowen (Nicholas) Yaneff; two nieces; and eight nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Siouxland Mental Health Center, 625 Court Street, Sioux City, IA 51101.