Suzanne R. Harder

Suzanne loved reading, singing, quilting and swimming. She was a very faithful servant and was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church. She was involved with Mary Martha Circle, a VBS leader, served as a Sunday school teacher and served on the Sunday School Board. She led the children's choir and sang in the Christmas choir, and was a member of LifeLight, LWML, the Altar Guild and Parish Fellowship. She also enjoyed singing with Main Street Living Ministry Choir. Suzanne served on the board for the Iowa Alliance in Home Care and was a member of Thrivent. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her niece's and nephew's sporting events, and her home was always open to anyone.