Suzanne R. Harder
Sioux City
Suzanne Raye Harder, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Charles Horkey officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ponca City Cemetery, Ponca, Neb. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. All attendees for visitation and the service are encouraged to wear a face mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Suzanne Raye, the daughter of Charles Franklin and Bonnie Mae (Heydon) Harder, was born on May 16, 1957, in Sioux City. She was baptized in 1957 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ponca, and was confirmed in 1971 at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Suzanne grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1975. She attended St. Luke's School of Nursing, graduating in 1978 and later received her BSN from Briar Cliff College.
She worked in nurse management for 20 plus years at St. Luke's, was director of nursing at a care center in South Sioux City, and served as director for a multi-state home health service company. In recent years, Suzanne worked for Mercy Home Health and Mercy Trinity Health.
Suzanne loved reading, singing, quilting and swimming. She was a very faithful servant and was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church. She was involved with Mary Martha Circle, a VBS leader, served as a Sunday school teacher and served on the Sunday School Board. She led the children's choir and sang in the Christmas choir, and was a member of LifeLight, LWML, the Altar Guild and Parish Fellowship. She also enjoyed singing with Main Street Living Ministry Choir. Suzanne served on the board for the Iowa Alliance in Home Care and was a member of Thrivent. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her niece's and nephew's sporting events, and her home was always open to anyone.
She is survived by one brother, Gregory (Cheri) Harder Sr.; three sisters, Annette (Richard) Gensler, Deb James, and Cheryl (David) Lambrecht; 11 nieces and nephews, Sara (Jeremy), Aaron (Carmen), Cody (Lauren), Danette (Cherrie), Alex (David), Danyelle (Salvador), Gregory Jr. (Missy), Ashley (Adam), Jennifer (Heath), Angela (Shawn), and Anna (Billy); several grandnieces and nephews; and special friends, Nancy (Dennis) Guillaume and favorite travel buddy, Sue Dykstra.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and good friend, Marsha Hofer.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in memory of Suzanne.
