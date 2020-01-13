Suzanne 'Sue' (Steele) Reeves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Suzanne was an active member of Mater Dei Parish, Nativity Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering for various services and events at the church, schools and within the community. She was a very involved supporter of all of Terry, Patti and Carole’s various activities as they were growing up and never missed a school concert, awards ceremony or sporting event. She loved every moment she got to spend doting on her grandkids, Jasmine, Laila, Joy and Nathan and dog sitting her grand dogs, Rudy and Echo.

Her interests and hobbies included spoiling her two dogs, Tucker and Betty, keeping tabs on Leonard’s tool and car spending, flower gardening, reading, collecting nativities and all things related to butterflies. She loved to take photos of the dogs, her flowers and especially her family.

Her selflessness knew no bounds, as she made many sacrifices to provide for others, and she preferred to praise those she held dear over talking about herself. She will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her beautiful, kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.