Sergeant Bluff
Suzanne "Sue" (Steele) Reeves, 77, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, during a brief stay at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mater Dei Parish, Nativity Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to service time. Memorial service and burial will be held at a later date in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Suzanne was born on Feb. 1, 1942, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Pat and Betty (Slack) Steele. She spent her childhood in Des Moines, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. After high school, she attended St. Mary’s College in Omaha, and the Institute of Banking.
Suzanne was married to Leonard Reeves at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines on Sept. 5, 1970. Together they raised three children, Terry, Patti and Carole. Their family lived in Avon Lake, Iowa, Holts Summit, Mo., and Alexandria, Minn., before settling down in Sergeant Bluff at the end of 1981.
She was employed by Brenton Bank in Des Moines, where she met Leonard working as a teller and cashing his paycheck each week. While in Sergeant Bluff, she worked as a homemaker, in the library at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School and as a receptionist for the Red Cross in Sioux City.
Suzanne was an active member of Mater Dei Parish, Nativity Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering for various services and events at the church, schools and within the community. She was a very involved supporter of all of Terry, Patti and Carole’s various activities as they were growing up and never missed a school concert, awards ceremony or sporting event. She loved every moment she got to spend doting on her grandkids, Jasmine, Laila, Joy and Nathan and dog sitting her grand dogs, Rudy and Echo.
Her interests and hobbies included spoiling her two dogs, Tucker and Betty, keeping tabs on Leonard’s tool and car spending, flower gardening, reading, collecting nativities and all things related to butterflies. She loved to take photos of the dogs, her flowers and especially her family.
Her selflessness knew no bounds, as she made many sacrifices to provide for others, and she preferred to praise those she held dear over talking about herself. She will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her beautiful, kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Leonard; son, Terry (Doris Flickinger) Reeves of Des Moines; two daughters, Patti (Leon) Robinson of Wexford, Pa., and Carole (Dallas) Curry of Laramie, Wyo.; four grandchildren, Jasmine and Laila Robinson and Joy and Nathan Curry; two brothers, Larry (Lee) Steele of Norwalk, Iowa, and Dennis Steele of Madrid, Iowa; and two sisters, Sandy (Kenny) Bauge of Huxley, Iowa, and Jane (Ralph) Leto of Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Betty Steele.
In lieu of flowers, Suzanne’s wishes are for memorial contributions to be made to organizations supporting victims of sexual assault and battery.