× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sylvia K. Davis

Onawa, Iowa

Sylvia K. Davis, 75, of Onawa, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed). Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery at Mapleton, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Chapel.

Sylvia Kathleen was born June 21, 1945, in Onawa, the daughter of Rufus William and Maude Armenta (Jacobs) Johnson. She grew up on a farm and attended Onawa High School. She was a waitress in Onawa for several years. She then moved to Colorado and was a caretaker for approximately two years.

Sylvia (Johnson) married Richard Wayne Davis on April 2, 1966, in Onawa. To this union two children were born, Bill and Ellen.