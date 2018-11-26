Hinton, Iowa
Sylvia M. Schuttpelz, 77, of Hinton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service beginning at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sylvia M. Porsch was born on April 21, 1941, in Hinton, Iowa, to Theodore and Hilda (Jennings) Porsch. She attended school in Hinton and graduated for Hinton High School. On Sept. 16, 1961, Sylvia married Walter Schuttpelz at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sylvia worked at Milk Producers until the death of her father, which allowed her and Walter to return to her childhood home and farm. She was proud of the fact that she was born and raised in the same house that her and Walter currently resided in. Later in years, Sylvia worked at Unity Point St. Luke’s and had the pleasure of babysitting her grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Sioux City. Sylvia’s special interests included gardening, canning, baking, traveling to Minnesota, and attending luncheons with her high school classmates. She always made time for her grandchildren and will always hold a special place in her heart.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Walter of Hinton; daughters, Donna Smith (Kevin) and Cindy Hansen (Terry), all of Sioux City; sons, Ray Schuttpelz (Lynne) of Sioux City, and Dave Schuttpelz (Ranae) of Hinton; stepdaughter, Theresa Wiener (Jeff) of Ontario, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Korey, Sarah, Kelsey, Erik, Erin and Kiefer; two great-grandchildren, Trent and Nik; and her sister, Kathy Johnson.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Kenneth, Alvin and Larry Porsch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sylvia’s name to Hospice of Siouxland.